Coyle, who suffered an MCL sprain at the end of last season, will be battling for a safety role during OTAs, Nick Harris of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Presumably past the injury he sustained in Week 18 against the Commanders, Coyle will have his work cut out for him as he looks to stick to the main roster. The Cowboys' safety room is dominated by the trio of Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse. The report notes that Coyle's biggest competition for a final roster spot will be against Markquese Bell.