Goodson sustained ACL and MCL sprains in his knee during Sunday's 27-23 win over the Colts, a source tells Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer already confirmed Monday that Goodson would be sidelined for multiple weeks due to the injury, and now that details have emerged regarding the severity of the issue, it's conceivable that the 26-year-old could be headed for injured reserve. The loss of Goodson leaves the Cowboys with no healthy running backs on the active roster beyond starter Javonte Williams, but team owner Jerry jones said that the team plans to sign a free-agent back Tuesday, per Archer. Dallas also has Israel Abanikanda and Jashaun Corbin as backfield options on the practice squad.