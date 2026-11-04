Goodson took seven carries for 14 yards and caught both of his two targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss versus the Cardinals.

Dallas wasn't really able to get anything going on the ground in Week 8, totaling just 93 rushing yards on 39 carries. Just like the offense as a whole, Goodson found a bit more success in the passing game, and he posted his best receiving total since back in 2024. As long as starter Javonte Williams remains available, though, Goodson should stay in a change-of-pace role.