Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that Goodson is expected to miss time after injuring his knee in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Colts, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Goodson has emerged as the Cowboys' clear No. 2 back in recent games and turned in his best performance of the season against his former Colts squad in Week 9, carrying 12 times for 77 yards while failing to corral his lone target. The running back injured his knee at some point along the way, and though he was able to check back into the contest, Goodson may have been running on adrenaline. He'll presumably undergo further testing before the Cowboys provide an update on the extent of his injury, but with Goodman on track to miss at least next Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Dallas could turn to practice-squad members Israel Abanikanda and Jashaun Corbin to serve in backup roles behind lead back Javonte Williams.