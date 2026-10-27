Goodson turned 10 carries into 38 yards and returned two kickoffs for 42 yards during the Cowboys' 38-21 win over the Eagles on Monday.

The Cowboys relied heavily on the run game Monday, and Goodson saw a season-high 10 rushes as a result, although that was still well behind the workload of lead back Javonte Williams, who turned 25 carries into a career-high 155 yards and a score. Goodson nearly found the end zone himself after returning a 91-yard kickoff to the house in the second quarter, only for the touchdown to be nullified by a holding penalty on Dallas. He's limited to RB2 duties for the time being but would step into an elevated role if Williams were to ever miss time. The Cowboys will head back home for Week 8 against the Cardinals, whose defense ranks 23rd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (126.4).