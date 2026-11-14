The Cowboys placed Goodson (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Tommy Yarrish of the team's official site reports.

The move comes as no surprise, seeing as Goodson is expected to miss multiple games due to ACL and MCL sprains in his knee that he suffered during the Cowboys' Week 9 victory over the Colts. With Malik Davis (hip, IR) out for the year and Goodson now on IR, Israel Abanikanda -- who was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday -- will serve as Dallas' RB2 behind Javonte Williams for Sunday's game against the 49ers. Goodson is required to miss at least four games while on IR, so his next chance to play is Week 15 against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 20.