Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Goodson will miss "multiple weeks" after spraining his knee in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Colts, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Goodson will likely undergo further testing as the Cowboys look to hone in on a more definitive timeline for his return, but Schottenheimer's comments suggest that the reserve running back can safely be ruled out for at least Week 10 against the 49ers and Week 11 versus the Titans. Despite succumbing to the knee injury, the 25-year-old delivered his best performance of the season Sunday, finishing the day with 77 yards on 12 carries. The Cowboys currently have no other healthy running backs on the roster beyond starter Javonte Williams, but one or both of practice-squad members Israel Abanikanda and Jashaun Corbin will be candidates for elevation to the 53-man roster while Goodson is sidelined.