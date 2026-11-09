Goodson rushed 12 times for 77 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Cowboys' 27-23 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Facing the team for which he played two-plus seasons from 2023-25, Goodson put together a highly efficient performance as a complementary option to Javonte Williams. Goodson's carry and yardage totals were both season highs, as was his average of 6.4 yards per carry. The Iowa product is seeing steady usage in a run-heavy Cowboys offense, and he's logged 29 carries over the last three games heading into a Week 10 home matchup against the 49ers.