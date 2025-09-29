Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Being evaluated for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guyton (head) is being evaluated for a concussion in Sunday night's contest against the Packers, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Guyton took a blow to the head in the second half versus Green Bay, and his status for the rest of the contest is uncertain. Nate Thomas has taken over at left tackle in his place.
