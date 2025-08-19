Guyton (knee) is optimistic that he'll be ready to play in the Cowboys' season opener against the Eagles, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The left tackle suffered a knee injury in late July that was initially feared to be a torn ACL, but instead turned out to be a bone fracture instead, with only a sprain to his ligament. Guyton's status for Week 1 remains up in the air, but he thinks he'd put in enough work in camp before getting hurt to be ready to play if he gets medical clearance. "I want to play in every game but again I'm going to leave that up to [the training staff]," he said Monday. If Guyton is held out against Philadelphia, Nathan Thomas -- a 2024 seventh-round pick who has yet to play a snap in an NFL game -- is expected to be the player protecting Dak Prescott's blind side.