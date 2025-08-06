default-cbs-image
Guyton (knee) could be ready for the team's Week 1 matchup versus the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Guyton sustained a sprain and bone fracture in his right knee in late July but could still have a chance to be ready for the team's season opener on Sept. 4. If he ends up being unable to play however, Nathan Thomas will likely serve as the team's starting left tackle versus Philadelphia.

