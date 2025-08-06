Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Could play in opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guyton (knee) could be ready for the team's Week 1 matchup versus the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Guyton sustained a sprain and bone fracture in his right knee in late July but could still have a chance to be ready for the team's season opener on Sept. 4. If he ends up being unable to play however, Nathan Thomas will likely serve as the team's starting left tackle versus Philadelphia.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Out several weeks with knee injury•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Deemed questionable despite DNPs•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Suffers high-ankle sprain•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Leaves game with injuries•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Past shoulder issue•