Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Saturday that Guyton (knee) is trending towards doing some work at practice in the coming week, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Whether Guyton is limited to work on the sidelines or can participate in a larger capacity remains to be seen, but it seems to be a step in the right direction for Guyton, who is dealing with a bone fracture in his right knee. His practice participation over the next two weeks will be worth closely monitoring, as that will provide an indication for his availability for Week 1 against the Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4. Nathan Thomas appears to be the top candidate to start at left tackle should Guyton not be cleared to play, though Asim Richards is also in consideration for a starting role.