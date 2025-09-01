default-cbs-image
Guyton (knee) was a full participant at the Cowboys' practice Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Guyton has been dealing with a bone fracture in his right knee since late July, but he now appears to be back to full strength. The 24-year-old will operate as the Cowboys' starting left tackle in Thursday's regular-season opener in Philadelphia.

