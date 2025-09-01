Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Full practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guyton (knee) was a full participant at the Cowboys' practice Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Guyton has been dealing with a bone fracture in his right knee since late July, but he now appears to be back to full strength. The 24-year-old will operate as the Cowboys' starting left tackle in Thursday's regular-season opener in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Could return to practice•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Believes he'll be ready for Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Working out on sidelines•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Could play in opener•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Out several weeks with knee injury•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Cleared to play Monday•