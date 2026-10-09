Guyton had X-rays on his back that "looked good" following Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Guyton exited late in the contest Thursday and didn't return. Head coach Brian Schotenheimer seemed optimistic about Guyton's X-ray results but also indicated that the team will run more tests on the left tackle. It remains to be seen if Guyton will be able to play against the Packers in Week 6, though it may help his cause that he'll have 10 days to try to be ready to suit up.