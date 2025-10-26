default-cbs-image
Guyton is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Guyton popped up on Thursday's injury report with a lower-body injury and was limited for Thursday and Friday's practices, but will be good to go for Week 8. The starting left tackle will have a tough challenge against a Broncos' defense that leads the NFL in sacks with 34.0.

