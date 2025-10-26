Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guyton is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Guyton popped up on Thursday's injury report with a lower-body injury and was limited for Thursday and Friday's practices, but will be good to go for Week 8. The starting left tackle will have a tough challenge against a Broncos' defense that leads the NFL in sacks with 34.0.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Officially questionable for Week 8•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Added to injury report•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Good to go for Week 6•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Full practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Still recovering from concussion•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Ruled out for Week 5•