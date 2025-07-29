Guyton is dealing with a bone fracture in his right knee as well as a sprain, but his ACL is intact and he won't require surgery, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Though Guyton's 4-to-6 week timeline for a return makes him iffy for Week 1, this is much better news than what was originally feared, as early reports indicated the offensive lineman was being looked at for a torn ACL, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. An MRI revealed a tough but less serious diagnosis, and Guyton's bone fracture is expected to heal without a need for surgery. The injury will very likely still keep him out of action for most or all of the preseason slate, and it's not certain that he will be recovered in time for Week 1 of the campaign. If Guyton misses any regular-season games, Asim Richards could be asked to step in at left tackle.