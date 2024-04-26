The Cowboys selected Guyton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 29th overall.

Dallas might have preferred a tackle target like Troy Fautanu or Amarius Mims, but both were off the board when Dallas originally went on the clock at the 24th pick. There's likely a drop-off from those two to Guyton, so Dallas did well to get some compensation for said drop-off. Guyton (6-foot-8, 322 pounds) is super toolsey (34.5-inch vertical) and has good reach (34 and 1/8-inch arms), so in terms of physical traits he checks all the boxes for a starting left tackle. What's less clear is whether Guyton has the skill element necessary to emerge as a standout starting tackle. Guyton transferred to Oklahoma from TCU and did not earn consistent playing time until late in his career, and even then only at right tackle. Dallas has little choice but to throw Guyton into the fire at left tackle, in any case, as they've otherwise done nothing to replace former left tackle Tyron Smith.