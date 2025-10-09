Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Still recovering from concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guyton (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Guyton was forced to sit out in Week 5 against the Jets because of the concussion he sustained in Week 4 versus the Packers, but his activity Wednesday is a positive sign for his potential availability in Week 6. He'll have two more days to exit concussion protocol before the Cowboys release their last practice report of the week Friday.