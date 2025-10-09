default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Guyton (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Guyton was forced to sit out in Week 5 against the Jets because of the concussion he sustained in Week 4 versus the Packers, but his activity Wednesday is a positive sign for his potential availability in Week 6. He'll have two more days to exit concussion protocol before the Cowboys release their last practice report of the week Friday.

More News