Guyton (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Guyton was forced to sit out in Week 5 against the Jets because of the concussion he sustained in Week 4 versus the Packers, but his activity Wednesday is a positive sign for his potential availability in Week 6. He'll have two more days to exit concussion protocol before the Cowboys release their last practice report of the week Friday.