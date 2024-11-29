Guyton suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Cowboys' 27-20 win over the Giants on Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Guyton sprained his ankle in the first quarter of Thursday's game, and his timetable for a return is not yet known. Chuma Edoga is the top candidate to take Guyton's place at left tackle in case the latter is forced to miss any time, with the Cowboys' next game taking place against the Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 9.