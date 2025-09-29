Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Sustains concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guyton sustained a concussion in Sunday's 40-40 tie against the Packers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
The 2024 first-round pick from Oklahoma must clear concussion protocol in order to suit up for Dallas' Week 5 matchup against the Jets. If Guyton is unable to clear protocol, Nate Thomas will likely step in and serve as the Cowboys' starting left tackle.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Full practice Monday•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Could return to practice•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Believes he'll be ready for Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Working out on sidelines•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Guyton: Could play in opener•