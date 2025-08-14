Guyton (knee) was working with resistance bands on the sidelines during Wednesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys' starting left tackle went down with a bone fracture in his right knee during practice at the end of July, but the team is holding out hope he'll be recovered in time to play against the Eagles in Week 1. While he's been out of action, 2024 seventh-round pick Nathan Thomas, who missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury of his own, has seen the bulk of first-team reps at left tackle and would likely get the start in the opener if Guyton isn't ready.