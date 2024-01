Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy said Smith has a chance to play Sunday at Washington despite tearing his plantar fascia Saturday versus Detroit, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The starting left guard exited Saturday's win over the Lions with the foot injury and learned later that it was a full tear. At the same time, Smith said after the game that he thought he could have kept playing. Now, he may be able to start for the 15th time in 15 appearances this season against the Commanders.