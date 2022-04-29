The Cowboys selected Smith in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 24th overall.

Smith is raw but not especially so for a third-year player who just turned 21 in April. He could shed that rawness with experience and if he does the Tulsa prospect has major upside at both tackle and guard. Guard is the spot where Dallas has less competition at the moment, and he could spend some amount of time there before taking over at a tackle spot after that. At 6-foot-5, 324 pounds with a wide wingspan and memorable athleticism (5.02-second 40, 105-inch broad jump), Smith is about as toolsy as a mauling offensive line prospect can be.