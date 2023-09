Smith (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Smith was listed as doubtful heading into Dallas' Week 1 contest against the Giants, but he still ended up playing. The 22-year-old was held out of practice all week with the same hamstring injury he was dealing with last wee. If he can't suit up, Chuma Edoga will most likely see time at left guard.