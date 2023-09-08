Smith (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Dallas' season opener Sunday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Smith is now doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants after straining his hamstring in practice Tuesday. Despite it initially seeming like Smith could be good to go, it now looks likely that the Cowboys could be without their starting guard for the season opener.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyler Smith: Gets involved in practice activity•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Smith: Optimism for Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Smith: Works on side Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Smith: Sustains hamstring strain•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Smith: Should be good for Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Tyler Smith: Leaves practice with injury•