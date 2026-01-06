Smith will have his knee injury evaluated by team doctors to determine whether surgery is needed, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Smith sustained a knee injury during training camp in August, though he managed to start in 16 regular-season games despite being a mainstay on the Cowboys' injury report. He could get an operation during the offseason to help with his recovery, but he could also be looking at a position change from left guard to left tackle after filling in for Tyler Guyton (ankle) at the latter position, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. It looks to be a busy offseason for Smith, who signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with Dallas in mid-September.