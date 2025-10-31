Cowboys' Tyler Smith: Limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (knee) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Smith opened the week as less than 100 percent Thursday, but he'll have two more chances to up his participation to full at practice before Monday night's matchup with the Cardinals. The offensive lineman has been dealing with a knee injury for a series of weeks, but he has been able to play through it without missing any action.