Smith (hamstring) did not participate at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy had hoped that Smith and safety Donovan Wilson (calf) could "do something" Thursday in practice, but Wilson is "considered ahead of Smith," Michael Gehlken of DallasNews.com reports. The left guard missed the Cowboys' 40-0 win over the Giants in Week 1 and he could be forced to miss Sunday's matchup with the Jets if he cannot return to practice this week.