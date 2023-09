Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Smith (hamstring) will not practice but that the left guard is "very optimistic," Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith is working to the side at practice for a second straight day, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. It looks like Saturday's practice will be the most telling as to Smith's status for Sunday Night Football versus the Giants, as he continues to manage a strained hamstring sustained Monday.