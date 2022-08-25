Smith (ankle) will miss the Cowboys' final preseason game against Seattle on Friday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith shared that his injury is not overly serious and that he should be back soon. The Cowboys are fortunate that the injury isn't serious as they expect Smith to replace Tyron Smith's (knee) spot at left tackle until the veteran is healthy again. Although he won't play in Friday's preseason finale, the rookie figures to see an important role protecting Dak Prescott while Tyron Smith recovers from injury.