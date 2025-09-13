Smith and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Since Dallas traded pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers on the eve of the regular season, the team has locked in CB DaRon Bland (foot) and now Smith to long-term deals. With $81.2 million guaranteed and an average annual value of $24 million per season, Smith's new contract has made him the highest-paid left guard in the NFL.