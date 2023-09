Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday he expects Smith (hamstring) to suit up Sunday versus the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Smith still needs an MRI on the hamstring injury that forced him out of Monday's practice, but Jones said "we felt better about that as we visited and assessed it." In the event that Smith suffers any sort of setback, rookie fifth-rounder Asim Richards would stand to step into a starting spot in the interior of Dallas' offensive line.