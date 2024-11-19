Smith suffered an ankle injury during Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The starting left guard had to leave the game and did not return. Smith has started all 10 games for the Cowboys this year, but now his status will be worth monitoring as the week goes on. T.J. Bass is his backup.
