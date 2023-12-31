Smith sustained a full plantar fascia tear in his left foot in Saturday's 20-19 win over the Lions, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Smith excited Saturday's game with a foot issue that has now been confirmed to be a full plantar fascia tear. Despite the full tear, Smith told reporters after the game that he felt as if he could have kept playing on this injury, and he's not expected to miss significant time. This is good news for Dallas, as the second-year pro avoided what was thought to be a serious injury.