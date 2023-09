An MRI Tuesday revealed that Smith, who left Monday's practice early, is dealing with a hamstring strain, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cowboys' owner/GM Jerry Jones noted Tuesday taht he's confident that Smith would be ready for the team's season opener against the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 10. If he's unable to suit up, 2023 fifth-round pick Asim Richards would assume Smith's role as the starting left guard.