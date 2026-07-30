Cowboys' Tyler Smith: Will see reps at tackle

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Wednesday that Smith (knee) will start at left guard this season but will also get some reps at left tackle during training camp, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Smith was a first-round selection of the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft and started 17 games at left tackle as a rookie before moving to guard. The transition paid off for Tulsa product, who made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three years and was rewarded with a four-year, $98 million contract extension last September. Smith underwent minor cleanup surgery on his right knee in February and has recovered enough to participate in training camp practices.