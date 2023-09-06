Smith (hamstring) plans to work off to the side Wednesday with hopes of practicing later this week ahead of Sunday's game at the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

A Tuesday MRI revealed Smith is dealing with a strained hamstring, so it's not a huge surprise he won't be a full participant at practice Wednesday. Owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence early in the week that Smith would start for Dallas' opener, so it could be that the Cowboys are just playing things safe with the 2022 first-rounder.