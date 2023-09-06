Smith (hamstring) is expected to work off to the side during Wednesday's practice with the hope of mixing into team drills Thursday or Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

After undergoing an MRI on Tuesday, Smith was diagnosed with a strained hamstring. As a result, Smith's inability to open the week as a full practice participant comes as little surprise, though the 2022 first-round pick is still expected to be ready to go for Sunday's season opener versus the Giants. Smith is projected to serve as Dallas' starting left guard.