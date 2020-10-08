Smith (neck) has suffered a significant injury setback, and the Cowboys fear his absence could extend for the entirety of the season, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Losing the seven-time Pro Bowler would be a devastating loss to the Cowboys' front, but a long-term approach may be best suited for this instance. "We have to look at (Smith's) best interest for his career," team CEO Stephen Jones said Thursday. "He's been battling this." Smith sat out Weeks 2 and 3 because of neck issues, and he's again been sidelined after playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Browns. Brandon Knight will step into the starting rotation at tackle for as long as Smith is on the shelf.