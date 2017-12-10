Smith (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Smith's active status comes as no surprise after it was announced Sunday morning that he was likely to play. He was able to practice in limited fashion on Thursday and Friday, and he should see his typical workload along the offensive line, barring further setback to the injury.

