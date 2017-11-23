Smith (groin) is listed as active Thursday versus the Chargers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Dak Prescott's safety blanket will return at left tackle as the Cowboys navigate through life without stud running back Ezekiel Elliott. Smith's presence should help Prescott avoid the indignity of 12 sacks combined during his two-game absence.

