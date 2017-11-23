Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Active Week 12
Smith (groin) is listed as active Thursday versus the Chargers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Dak Prescott's safety blanket will return at left tackle as the Cowboys navigate through life without stud running back Ezekiel Elliott. Smith's presence should help Prescott avoid the indignity of 12 sacks combined during his two-game absence.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Questionable, but expected to play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Inactive Sunday night•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...