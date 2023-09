Smith (knee) has the best chance among Dallas' trio of injured offensive lineman to play Week 3, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Zack Martin (ankle) and Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) are also dealing with injuries and will need to go through a pregame workout to determine their ability to play, per Rapoport. The glut of offensive line injuries could impact both the pass and run game for Dallas, but Smith's likely ability to play should soften the blow.