Smith (back, hip) was a full participant at practice Friday and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Smith has been bothered by back tightness since early October but has yet to anything other than practice time. The 26-year-old will likely continue to limit his practice reps early in the week and battle through the injury as it persists, barring a setback.

