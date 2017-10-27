Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Avoids injury designation
Smith (back, hip) was a full participant at practice Friday and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Smith has been bothered by back tightness since early October but has yet to anything other than practice time. The 26-year-old will likely continue to limit his practice reps early in the week and battle through the injury as it persists, barring a setback.
More News
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 RB rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...