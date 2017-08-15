Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Back at practice Monday
Smith (back) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The All-Pro left tackle had been sidelined since last Tuesday with back soreness but appeared to be in top form in his return, easily putting DT Maliek Collins on the ground in running drills. Smith has a bulging disc in his back that he elected not to undergo offseason surgery to correct, but he played through the condition last season and the team seems confident that they can manage it once again in 2017.
