Smith (neck) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith looks like he'll be restricted to individual drills and listed as a 'limited' participant on Wednesday's official injury report, but it's a significant step in the right direction to seem him back at practice for the first time since injuring his neck mid-September. After having missed back-to-back contests, the starting left tackle has a shot to retake the field as early as Sunday's game against the Browns.