Smith (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith was a DNP during practice Wednesday after missing each of the past two games with a knee injury. However, Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said that the 32-year-old left tackle, as well as stalwart left guard Zack Martin (thigh), were both non-participants primarily for rest purposes Wednesday. Both offensive returned to practice Thursday, which strongly indicates that both will be available for the matchup versus the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

