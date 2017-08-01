Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Bothered by back
Smith impaired by back tightness Tuesday, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official website reports.
This ailment isn't expected to be anything serious, so don't expect Smith to miss any unnecessary time prior to Week 1.
