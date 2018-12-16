Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Cleared to play Sunday
Smith (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After missing a Thursday night game against the Saints in Week 13 with a neck stinger, Smith returned to action for the Week 14 victory over the Eagles and came out of it no worse for the wear. The Cowboys still restricted Smith's participation in practice Wednesday through Friday this week, but his availability for gameday was never believed to be in much doubt.
