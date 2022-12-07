Dallas designated Smith (knee) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.
The Cowboys will now have a 21-day practice window wherein they can evaluate Smith before restoring him to the 53-man roster. Depending on how he looks in practice this week, the two-time All-Pro left tackle could be a candidate for activation as soon as this Sunday's game against the Texans. Rookie Tyler Smith and Jason Peters have been the primary fill-ins at left tackle while Tyron Smith has been sidelined since undergoing surgery in late August to address an avulsion fracture in his left knee.