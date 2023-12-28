Smith (back) logged a limited practice session Thursday and is officially questionable to play against Detroit on Saturday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

A back injury kept Smith out of Sunday's Week 16 loss to Miami, but the left tackle has a chance to return Saturday versus Detroit. Smith appears to be making some progress toward playing, as he was a limited practice participant Thursday after sitting out Wednesday and being deemed a DNP for Tuesday's walkthrough. If Smith is unable to suit up Saturday, however, Chuma Edoga would presumably start for the second straight week.